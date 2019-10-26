|
Wilma Francis (Slate) Wolf
Temple - Wilma Francis (Slate) Wolf passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Temple, Texas.
She was born March 21, 1957, in Landstuhl, Germany, to Eleanor and Park Slate. She graduated from Andress High School in 1976 and from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1997.
Wilma was a devoted wife who married her high school sweetheart Steven E. Wolf on May 29, 1976. She was a military spouse and dedicated teacher. She enjoyed reading, shopping, spending time in the pool, texting with her sisters and daughter, being a world class chef (of tacos) and doing her best to make sure everyone she loved was happy. Wilma was loving, caring, honest and enjoyed being with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Slate in 2005, and her mother Eleanor in 2015. Survivors include husband, Steven E. Wolf; father, Park A. Slate Sr.; siblings, Park Slate Jr. (Susan), Ellie Gesick (Ray), Irene Lancaster (Billy), Diana Renz (Neil Sikes), John Slate and Karen Smith (Guy); Children, Adam Wolf, Steven Wolf, and Tami Wolf; and 5 grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019