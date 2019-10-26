Services
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home
3220 South 31st Street
Temple, TX 76502
(254) 773-3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Francis (Slate) Wolf


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Francis (Slate) Wolf Obituary
Wilma Francis (Slate) Wolf

Temple - Wilma Francis (Slate) Wolf passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Temple, Texas.

She was born March 21, 1957, in Landstuhl, Germany, to Eleanor and Park Slate. She graduated from Andress High School in 1976 and from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1997.

Wilma was a devoted wife who married her high school sweetheart Steven E. Wolf on May 29, 1976. She was a military spouse and dedicated teacher. She enjoyed reading, shopping, spending time in the pool, texting with her sisters and daughter, being a world class chef (of tacos) and doing her best to make sure everyone she loved was happy. Wilma was loving, caring, honest and enjoyed being with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Slate in 2005, and her mother Eleanor in 2015. Survivors include husband, Steven E. Wolf; father, Park A. Slate Sr.; siblings, Park Slate Jr. (Susan), Ellie Gesick (Ray), Irene Lancaster (Billy), Diana Renz (Neil Sikes), John Slate and Karen Smith (Guy); Children, Adam Wolf, Steven Wolf, and Tami Wolf; and 5 grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now