Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
10000 Pheasant Road
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Wilson Douglas Roach Obituary
CW4 (Ret. ARMY) Wilson Douglas Roach, 83, of El Paso, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2019.
Doug (aka Will) was born in Athens, Louisiana. While proudly serving his country for 30 years, he did two tours of duty in Vietnam, and served throughout most of the Cold War era. In addition, Doug worked for the federal government as the Airspace Coordinator for MacGregor Range, New Mexico. Doug was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in El Paso.
Doug is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Florencia; mother, Omega and father John D. Roach; sister, Melba Driskill and brother John (Barry) Roach.
Left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are: son, Kent; daughter, Karen (Ken) Levin; grandson, Alex; granddaughter, Allegra; sister-in-law, Sharon Roach; nieces, Julie (Charlie) Coleman and Linda Barnett; nephews, Jason (Hayley) Roach and Eddie (Sue) Driskill; and his much loved and adopted family in Spain; and also his extended family, Pauline McKinley; Karen Burnett; Phyllis (Pete) Lewis; Cristy (Weston) Wade; Shannon (Randy) Witt; Carol (Nick) Papazian; Donald (Jan) McKinley; Amber (Chris) Krajewski; and Stacy Eckert.
Doug will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation: 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday, March 04, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Honda Pass.
Funeral Mass: 12:00pm on Tuesday, March 05, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant Road.
Committal Service to follow at 1:30pm on Tuesday, March 05, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery will full Military Honors.
Please visit the online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019
