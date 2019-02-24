Winifred Ann (O'Donnell) Dincher, 78, passed peacefully into God's eternal light on February 16, 2019. Winnie, as she was lovingly called by friends and family, was born in Buffalo, New York on September 1, 1940 to George Washington and Miriam Elizabeth (Weymouth) O'Donnell. As a young woman, she attended E. J. Meyer Memorial School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse in 1962. While attending school she met her now-passed husband of 50 years, Albert "Al" Joseph Dincher and were married in 1963. Al's career in the United States Army took them and their growing family to many places including Germany, New Jersey, Georgia, and finally El Paso, Texas. Winnie had a successful 45 year career as an RN, and for the last 20 years until retirement she was the director of nurses of four facilities for Hospital Corporation of America. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Bernadine Rolniak (Dwayne) of New Braunfels, TX, Miriam and George of El Paso, TX and Monika Millard (Colin) of Atlanta, GA. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Desiree (Matthew), Jordyn, Joshua, Zachary, Sawyer, Tyler, and by her great grandchild Cameron. She will reunite with her love, Albert Joseph, and her two pre-deceased sons Albert Peter II "Pete" and Erik Eugene in heaven. Winnie was one of three children and is survived by her sister Patricia (O'Donnell) Mueller of Melbourne, FL and was preceded in death by her brother John "Jack" O'Donnell of Painted Post, NY.

Visitation:5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Scripture Service:12:00pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service:1:00pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Winnie's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, an organization that was incredibly close to her and her family's hearts: 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary