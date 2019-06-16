|
|
Winnie Pearl George Holt
San Antonio - January 22, 1930 - June 12, 2019
Winnie Pearl George Holt, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born in Round Rock, Texas on January 22, 1930 to Lee Roy and Alma (Richards) George.
Winnie lived much of her life in El Paso, Texas where she was a teacher for over 30 years and a member of Coronado Baptist Church.
She enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Winnie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian Holt and Letty De La Rosa; daughter, Barbara Roberts; grandchildren, Mason De La Rosa, Mia Holt and Grayson Holt; sisters, Essie Horn and Irma George; brother, Otis George.
SERVICE: FRIDAY, JUNE 21, 2019, 3:30 P.M., PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019