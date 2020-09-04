Yolanda A. Gonzalez & Luis A. Gonzalez



Yolanda Artalejo Gonzalez, 83, passed away on July 30, 2020. Her son, Louie Gonzalez, 56, passed away on August 3, 2020.



Both Yolanda and Louie were born and raised in El Paso,Texas.



Yolanda embodied what it meant to be loving and faithful. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.



Yolanda is preceded in death by her parents, Leopoldo and Maria Luisa Artalejo. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Luis D. Gonzalez, two daughters Dodie (Louie) Jacquez and Diana Gonzalez, three grandsons Zach, Tyler, and Kyle, and three siblings, Sunny Artalejo, Leo Artalejo, Maria(Mike) Ludeman, and extended loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Louie was a gentle and kind soul that took great pride in being a loving son, brother, and uncle. He never hesitated to show his support to his family or friends and lifted anyone's spirits with a joke or two.



Louie is survived by his father, Louis D. Gonzalez, sisters Dodie (Louie) Jacquez and Diana Gonzalez, three nephews Zach, Tyler and Kyle Jacquez, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Yolanda and Louie were faithful parishioners at St. Raphael Catholic Church and St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Catholic Church.



Yolanda was laid to rest at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on August 5, 2020 with a private burial.



Louie was laid to rest at Evergreen East Cemetery on August 8, 2020 with a private burial.



Both Yolanda and Louie died from Covid-19 but are now in the glorious presence of the Lord.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store