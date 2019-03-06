Yolanda C. Morales



El Paso - Yolanda, aka Yogi, was a lifelong resident of El Paso. She was heavily involved with St. Pius and Cathedral for 12 years. For over 35 years she created lots of friendships as the manager of Great American Land and Cattle Co. Yolanda was a natural caregiver, always putting everyone's needs before her own. Her most proud moments were telling everyone she met, "Do you know my son? He's famous!" Yolanda will forever be remembered by her loving touch, sense of humor and contagious laugh. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, David; sons Michael (Nicole), David Jr (Claudia), grandkids Jaden and Jazmine, brother Richard, and many extended relatives of the Aguilera, Alvarado, Corona, Ehler, Ogle, Roses, and Talavera families. Pallbearers: David Ogle, David Morales Jr., Juan Torres, Isaiah Moreno, Jesse Aguilera, Frankie Talavera. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5pm-9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home with a Vigil at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:15am at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary