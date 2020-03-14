|
Yolanda De Manzano
El Paso - Our loving mother, Yolanda De Manzano, is home and beholds the face of Jesus. Yolanda was 82 years old. She will be remembered for her beautiful soul and immeasurable compassion. She loved her family unconditionally and cared for her children with all her heart--raising them to be faithful followers of Christ. Some of her last words included the following scripture: "Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins" (1 Peter 4:8). She taught her family to give thanks, be forgiving, and to always be kind. Her laughter and mischievous sense of humor will be missed, as well as her incredible strength and undeniable courage. She is survived by her husband, Jesus Manzano, and children, Maria Washington, Gloria Contreras, Juana Cervantes, Jesus Manzano Jr., Luis Manzano, Yolanda Rivera, and Guadalupe Alvarez, along with her 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The viewing will take place on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 5:00-9:00 PM with a vigil at 7:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home on 1060 N. Carolina Dr. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 9:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on 7712 S. Rosedale St. with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020