Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 N. Carolina Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
7712 S. Rosedale St.
View Map
Resources
El Paso - Our loving mother, Yolanda De Manzano, is home and beholds the face of Jesus. Yolanda was 82 years old. She will be remembered for her beautiful soul and immeasurable compassion. She loved her family unconditionally and cared for her children with all her heart--raising them to be faithful followers of Christ. Some of her last words included the following scripture: "Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins" (1 Peter 4:8). She taught her family to give thanks, be forgiving, and to always be kind. Her laughter and mischievous sense of humor will be missed, as well as her incredible strength and undeniable courage. She is survived by her husband, Jesus Manzano, and children, Maria Washington, Gloria Contreras, Juana Cervantes, Jesus Manzano Jr., Luis Manzano, Yolanda Rivera, and Guadalupe Alvarez, along with her 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The viewing will take place on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 5:00-9:00 PM with a vigil at 7:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home on 1060 N. Carolina Dr. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 9:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on 7712 S. Rosedale St. with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
