Yolanda Kuharik
El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of our beloved Yolanda Kuharik announces that she was reunited with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the tender age of 59. Yolanda was a loving daughter, nurturing sister, faithful wife, amazing mother and caring grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Dominga Armijo. She will lovingly be remembered by her husband of 37 years Donald Andrew Kuharik and her three sons, Andy Ray, Christopher Edward, Donny Shawn. Lily, Melissa and Esther are eternally grateful for the legacy that she leaves behind in her grandchildren Avery Austin, Melanie and Italia. Yolanda will also be forever remembered by her siblings Corrine, "Big Sister" Marie and brother Lupe and several of her closest friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Saturday, December14, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Inurnment will be private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhome.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019