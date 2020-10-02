1/1
Yolanda M. Bustamante
Yolanda M. Bustamante

El Paso - Yolanda M. Bustamante, El Paso, Texas, born on May 15 ,1940, in El Paso, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. A lifelong El Pasoan and an original member of the "Silver Chicks" from Thomas Jefferson High School. As an active member of local community and an auxiliary proud member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post #8782 . She was predeceased in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Roberto Bustamante. Survivors include sons Roberto Jr., Ricardo, and Rogelio; grandsons Roger Alan and Robert Jeffrey; daughter-in-law Mariaelena Carnera and brother Pedro Morales Jr. Yolanda was the matriarch of our family, her laugh, smile and personality were contagious. Her love of her family and sunflowers was unmatched. She had an undeniable impact on all those around her and will be missed by all those who knew her. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Hillcrest Funeral Home with a rosary Vigil Services at 7 p.m. Rite of Committal will occur at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 10 a.m., on October 9, 2020. Services under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
