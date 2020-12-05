1/1
Yolanda Rivera
Yolanda Rivera

El Paso - Our beloved Yolanda Rivera, affectionately known as Ama, 80, was called to her heavenly home on November 20, 2020 only two days before her next birthday. Yolanda was reunited with her husband of 56 years, Melquiades Rivera; and is joined by her daughter, Alicia Jasso, who passed away November 21, 2020.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jesus Rivera, Cecilia Villa, Blanca Sanchez, Miguel Rivera, and Alfredo Rivera; 15 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by siblings, Rodolfo and Ruth; and will also be missed by sisters, Estela, Carmen, Lydia, and Gloria.

Our family would like to express gratitude to her caretakers, Sharon and Rebecca Pimental, who cared for her diligently, especially Sharon who looked after her for over 17 years.

Visitation: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 9:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
