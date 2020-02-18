|
Yuriko Kawano Perkins
Yuriko Kawano Perkins, 91 died Monday, February 10, 2020 in Altavista, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald B. Perkins, Jr. She was born February 24, 1928 in Oita, Japan. She is survived by two daughters, Catherine Ann Bush and her husband, Fred Bush of Gladys, Virginia and Mary Valosek and her husband, David Valosek of Plano, TX; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and other family in Japan. A graveside service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on March 2nd at 10:00 a.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 18 to Mar. 1, 2020