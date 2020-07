Yvonne "Bon" NateraEl Paso - Yvonne (Bon) Natera 71, loving mother and grandmother passed away July 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Natera. Survived by her children Tina (Fred), Andrea and Matt, grandchildren Cody and Jaden, sisters, Mary (Jay) and Julie (Hector) and brother, Ramon Jr. (Carolyn). She will be greatly missed, and is now resting in peace with her beloved Robe. Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4-8pm with recitation of the rosary starting at 7p.m.