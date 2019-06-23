|
Zachary Prochnow
El Paso - Our precious son, Zachary Prochnow died on June 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Zachie was the sweetest boy and man that you would ever know. He was a fantastic chef in many Austin restaurants. He had a great big heart and would help anyone in need. He would be pleased to know that through the donation of his tissues, corneas, arteries, bone and skin, he will improve the lives of many people. He was preceded in death by grandparents Jim Prochnow Sr., and Charles & Toney Heines. He is survived by his parents Kathy and Jim Prochnow Jr., sister Sarah and her husband Korben Johnson and niece Ella Johnson, grandmother Angie Prochnow, Godmother Gloria Barragan, companion Nicole Pike and her mom, Mary Smith. His aunts and uncles are Sharon & Steve Foster, Tommy Heines, Terry & Arturo Gutierrez, Gerard & Patsy Prochnow, and Tony & Mary Prochnow. His cousins are Eric, Erin, David, Paul, Deborah, Nicholas, Joshua, Brooke, Chad, Allison, Noel, Faith, Robbie, Tristen, and Jason. Finally, Zachie's greatest love & joy was his sweet baby son Jamison. To pay tribute to our son, we request your utmost compassion towards others who suffer with mental illness and/or addictions. Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Raphael's Church. The vigil will begin at 10:00 am. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 am. The interment will follow mass at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral arrangements through San Jose Funeral Home on Pellicano Drive.
Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019