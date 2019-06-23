Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Vigil
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael's Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Zachary Prochnow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachary Prochnow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zachary Prochnow Obituary
Zachary Prochnow

El Paso - Our precious son, Zachary Prochnow died on June 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Zachie was the sweetest boy and man that you would ever know. He was a fantastic chef in many Austin restaurants. He had a great big heart and would help anyone in need. He would be pleased to know that through the donation of his tissues, corneas, arteries, bone and skin, he will improve the lives of many people. He was preceded in death by grandparents Jim Prochnow Sr., and Charles & Toney Heines. He is survived by his parents Kathy and Jim Prochnow Jr., sister Sarah and her husband Korben Johnson and niece Ella Johnson, grandmother Angie Prochnow, Godmother Gloria Barragan, companion Nicole Pike and her mom, Mary Smith. His aunts and uncles are Sharon & Steve Foster, Tommy Heines, Terry & Arturo Gutierrez, Gerard & Patsy Prochnow, and Tony & Mary Prochnow. His cousins are Eric, Erin, David, Paul, Deborah, Nicholas, Joshua, Brooke, Chad, Allison, Noel, Faith, Robbie, Tristen, and Jason. Finally, Zachie's greatest love & joy was his sweet baby son Jamison. To pay tribute to our son, we request your utmost compassion towards others who suffer with mental illness and/or addictions. Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Raphael's Church. The vigil will begin at 10:00 am. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 am. The interment will follow mass at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral arrangements through San Jose Funeral Home on Pellicano Drive.
Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now