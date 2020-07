Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Zina's life story with friends and family

Share Zina's life story with friends and family

Zina Ballez Perez



Born 06/21/1960 passed away on 06/25/2020.



Survived by husband Adrian Perez; her mother Dolores G. Ballez; her children Genevieve Soto, Jordan Tibbets, and Ziva Perez and her 5 grandchildren; siblings Rosemary Rayas, Diane B. McCoy, Ida Bowman, Martin Ballez, Julie A. Perez, and Joseph A. Ballez.



Mass held at Cristo Rey Catholic Church 8011 Willaimette Ave El Paso, TX 79907 at 5:30 pm Friday July 3rd, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store