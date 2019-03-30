|
|
Zulema Romero
Grand Prairie - Zulema Romero, Devoted Mother, 82 died peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Grand Prairie, Texas with her family.
Zulema was born September 6, 1936, in Valentine, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband Antonio E. Romero; parents Pablo and Consuelo Solis; sisters Anita Mendoza, and Rosa Vasquez, and brothers Pablo Solis and Carlos Solis.
Zulema is survived by her children, Deborah Romero, Antonio Romero, Sandra Lopez, Ricardo Romero, and Rachel Delira; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; sister Margarita Gonzalez and brother Rudolfo Solis.
Visitation for Zulema will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home.
Funeral mass will occur Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with a committal service following at DFW National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 30, 2019