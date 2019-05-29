Services Memorial service 2:00 PM United Methodist Church of St. Clair Resources More Obituaries for - Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? -

Cmdr. Donald L. "Don" Panhorst, U.S.N. (ret.), 87, Pensacola, Fla., was called home Friday, April 26, 2019.



He was born in St. Clair March 11, 1932. Don was married for over 65 years to the love of his life, Dorothy May Panhorst. He was a proud U.S. Navy retiree, serving for 23 years, with five active duty and 18 in the reserves. Don earned a Bachelor of Music Education from Central College in Missouri, and a Master of Music, Performers Certificate in saxophone, and Doctorate of Musical Arts from Eastman School of Music, New York. He started his career as a music educator in Rochester, N.Y., then spent many years at Edinboro University, where he taught music and speech, served as director of bands, and was department chair of the music and drama departments. He also was dean of Continuing Education, associate vice president for Academic Affairs, and served on many academic committees. After his retirement, the university granted him emeritus status in recognition of his distinguished service.



Don was a published author, having written for several music magazines and published a book on leadership. He was a long-time member of Toastmasters International, where he led workshops, seminars, and served on the Executive Committee and as district governor.



After retiring, Don moved to Pensacola, Fla., where he remained active as a consultant, seminar leader, volunteer tour guide at the Naval Aviation Museum and mediator. He also was a visiting scholar who taught for several months at Zibo University in China. Don was an accomplished saxophone player with the Pensacola Civic Band for many years.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Cora Kellogg; sister, Zoe Northcutt; and stepfather, Bob Kellogg.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy May Panhorst, Pensacola, Fla.; sister, Charlotte Stahlman (Carl), St. Clair; children, Lynda (David) Lawrence, Woking, England, and David (Dorothy) Panhorst, Morristown, N.J.; granddaughters, Elizabeth Reed and Jennifer (Tom) Minall, all of England; great-granddaughters, Phoebe and Penny Reed, both of England; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church of St. Clair.



A memorial service and inurnment will be announced at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.



The family offers special thanks to the staff at Azalea Trace/Willowbrooke Court for their kindness, compassion and professionalism.



