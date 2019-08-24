|
Susan Carole (Newman) Brown, Washington, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, transitioned to her next path in life Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Susan was a strong fighter in all aspects of her life and had a beautiful spirit. She took the utmost pride in her idyllic farm, creating beautiful gardens and a fish pond, lovingly maintaining them every year. She also loved taking care of all of her farm animals. She was the creator of the most delicious desserts as owner of the St. Louis award-winning Cookies, Cookies, & More, and the popular Chesapeake Bagel Bakery. She also was a female pioneer of small business industry.
Susan is survived by her family, including her husband, Ronnie Brown; son, Jason Brown and Carolyn Brown; daughter, Jill (Tim) Gumpenberger; father, Victor Newman (Ethel Shapiro); and sisters, Janet (Dr. David Davis) and Marilyn Schafer. Her beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews include Mia Brown, Andrew and Alyssa Gumpenberger, Anna and Dylan Davis, and Dori Schafer.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Newman.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association, Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, or a charity of donor's choice.
No services will be held.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019