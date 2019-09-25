|
|
Andrea Suzanne Dressel, nee Toedebusch, 43, Labadie, beloved wife of Frederick Dressel and the most caring mother of Adelaide and Eleanor Dressel, passed away at her home Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Andrea, daughter of the Scott Toedebusch and wife Sandy, nee Wilson, Augusta, was born Aug. 21, 1976. She was a member of St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington. Andrea was a 1994 graduate of Washington High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Saint Louis University, and a master's degree in biology from Washington University.
She married Frederick Dressel Dec. 11, 2004. Their love story is beautiful. The love, respect and partnership that they shared is truly one of a kind. Andrea and Fred worked every day to prioritize their relationship, family and friends above other things. The greatest gifts of their marriage are their daughters Adelaide (12) and Eleanor (10).
Andrea's world revolved around her family especially her daughters. She loved reading books to her girls, telling stories; she loved all aspects of photography and really enjoyed taking family vacations. These events have created memories that will live forever. She also loved to cook and entertain. She was the perfect hostess and wore that permanent smile that invited you to laugh with her. As much as anything. . . . she was an incredibly gifted listener - a virtue that few can claim.
She spent more than 21 years employed at Monsanto Company. During her tenure, she touched many projects that transformed agriculture across the globe and consequently improved farmers' lives. Her contributions were recognized through many awards, including several top honors such as the Above & Beyond Award and the Inspire, Collaborate, Execute Award. She was a contributing author on a patent for insect protected soybeans which has generated more than $1 billion USD in value while reducing the use of pesticides and intense management practices for farmers in South America.
Most recently, Andrea was leading a team that was transforming the planning process for multiple crops and products enabling future agricultural innovations. Andrea's career legacy was beyond product innovation, it was the impact she made through mentorship, the people she personally touched through her smile and the lifelong friendships she created beyond the work she was doing.
Andrea was preceded in death by her grandfather, Wm. Glenn Toedebusch; an aunt, Cori Toedebusch; an uncle, Tim Toedebusch and Fred's adopted mother, Rita Struckhoff.
Along with her husband and parents, Andrea is survived by one brother, Dustin Toedebusch, Great Falls, Mont.; a sister, Rhea (Patrick) Sheehan, Washington; her grandmother, Shirley Toedebusch, nee Stelzer, Washington; father-in-law, Lucian Dressel and brother-in-law, Joseph Dressel, both of Carrollton, Ill.; wonderful extended family, Aloys Struckhoff, Augusta, Al (Yvonne) Struckhoff, Webster Groves, Julie (John) Engemann, Dutzow, Chris (Jeff) Arnold, Lake Sherwood, Eric Struckhoff, Villa Ridge, Marty (Sarah) Struckhoff, Cara (Jim) Achenbach, and Amy (David) Konys, all of Augusta; many uncles; aunts; cousins; nieces; nephews; and great friends who are too numerous to mention.
The Dressel family would also like to express our sincere appreciation to all of the close friends and family for all their work and support during Andrea's illness. You've done so much to help and comfort us.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, 508 E. 14th St., Washington.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Borgia Church, 115 Cedar St., Washington, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, followed by burial in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Adelaide and Eleanor Dressel College Education Fund, checks can be made payable to Adelaide and Eleanor Dressel, or the? Siteman Cancer Center. Checks can be made payable to the ?Melanoma Research Fund. Checks for either may be mailed to Oltmann Funeral Home, 508 E. 14th St., Washington MO 63090
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019