Donald Dean Snow, known to most as Don, 93, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in St. Clair.
Don was born April 3, 1926, in Garland, Kan., the son of Clarence Selby Snow and wife Fern Daisey, nee Boone. On Oct. 27, 1951, he was united in marriage to Virginia Catherine Roller, and two children came to bless this union.
Don was a Christian and member of St. Clair Christian Church, in St. Clair. He was proud to have served his country during World War II as a private first class in the U.S. Army Air Corps, receiving his honorable discharge Dec. 1, 1945. During his working years, he was employed at McDonnell Douglas Corporation in St. Louis, retiring after 32 years of service to the company. He was a member of Easter Lodge 575 A.F.&A.M. in St. Clair, entering as an apprentice April 14, 1970, becoming a fellowcraft June 9, 1970, and becoming a master mason Sept. 22, 1970. Don was also a member of American Legion Post 347, as well as a charter member of Elks Lodge 2651, both in St. Clair. He enjoyed many hobbies and interests, including fishing and watching all kinds of sports. He was talented in woodworking, and especially enjoyed building birdhouses and bird feeders. What meant most to him was time spent with family. The many precious memories they created will be cherished by all of them forever.
Don is survived by his wife, Virginia Snow, St. Clair; his daughter, Sherry Wall and husband Craig, St. Clair; four grandchildren, Jacob Dazey and wife Alyssa, Rolla, Tyler Dazey, and Ryan Dazey, both of Springfield, and Connor Wall, St. Clair; one great-grandson, Jaxson Dazey, Rolla; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Dean Snow; his parents, Clarence and Fern Snow; one brother, Harold Snow; and one sister, Mary Lou Heiser-Harvey.
Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Clair Christian Church, St. Clair, with the Rev. Roger Koster officiating.
Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorials may be made to St. Clair Christian Church.
Arrangements were under the care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 9, 2019