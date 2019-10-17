Home

Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
1936 - 2019
Frances Laverne Love, nee Blumenberg, 83, Wright City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Jonesburg Nursing and Rehab, Jonesburg.

Frances was born June 17, 1936, in East Prairie, daughter of Linus Blumenberg and wife Edith. She was the beloved wife of Charles E. Love. Frances was a very loving person and always eager to help anyone. She loved her work when she was a nurse's aide. Frances enjoyed being outdoors with nature and especially loved working in her flower gardens and fishing. She always had music playing in the house and was fond of gospel music. Frances was a former member of the Silex Lions Club. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Frances is survived by her son, Charles Allen Love and wife Brenda Kay; daughter, Brenda Roche and the late Daniel Roche; brother, J.L. Blumenberg and wife Joetta; sister, Margaret Ramey and husband Richard; grandchildren, Jessica Lanae Jones and husband Anthony, Jewell Roche, Josiah Roche, Angela Roche and James Roche; great-grandchildren, Adrian Jones, Meadow Jones, June Jones, Janessa Fulgham, Christian Roche and Eddie Roberts; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Love; father, Linus Blumenberg; mother, Edith Blumenberg; and daughter, Veronica Kaye.

Visitation was scheduled to be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Wright City Cemetery, Wright City.

Donations to Alzheimer's Research, American Diabetes Association or , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 17, 2019
