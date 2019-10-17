|
|
Wilma Arlene Kemry, 91, Jonesburg, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend to all, died peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Wilma is survived by three children, Jack Kemry (Joanie), Martha Peery and Kevin Kemry; eight grandchildren, Rick Spoede (Becky), Curtis Spoede (Bev), Tara Polston (Chuck), Tricia Ludy (Josh), Erin Andell (Matt), Derrick Spoede, Dane Spoede and Nathan Kemry; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Marjorie Taylor; two brothers, Leroy Bolton (Doris) and Dale Bolton (Carol); brother-in-law, John Mazanec; sister-in-law, Betty Bolton; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two children, Jeffrey Lee Kemry and Susan Christine Spoede; two sons-in-law, John Spoede and Denny Peery; three sisters, Janette Mazanec, Ruby Ludy (George) and Dorothy Poston (Marvin); two brothers, Byron Bolton and Wilford Bolton; and brother-in-law, Harold Taylor.
Visit www.archwaychapel.com.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 17, 2019