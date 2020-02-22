Home

Adolph A. Poese


1931 - 2020
Adolph A. Poese, 88, New Haven, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at University of Missouri Medical Center, Columbia.

Adolph was born on the home place in New Haven, April 10, 1931, son of the late Emanuel and Clara (Unger) Poese. He was the husband of Carolyn (Gruber) Poese. They were united in marriage Dec. 12, 1964, in Berger. Carolyn survives in Hermann.

Adolph proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven, the New Haven American Legion and New Haven V.F.W. Adolph was a farmer his whole life.

In addition to his wife, Adolph is survived by two daughters, Debra Poese, Columbia, and Angie Scheer and husband Jim, New Haven; two grandchildren, Erin and Emily Scheer; two nieces; three nephews; and his brother- and sister-in-law, Myron and Carol Gruber, Union.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Leona Brumley; one brother-in-law, Paul Brumley; and one nephew, David Brumley.

Visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.

Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven, with the Rev. David Poe officiating.

Burial was at Cedar Cemetery, New Haven.

Memorials may be given to the St. Peter's U.C.C Building Fund or Missouri 4-H Foundation Scholarship Fund, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 22, 2020
