Adrian Jay Carter, 25, Union, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Springfield.
He was born Jan. 21, 1994, in St. Louis, to Carmala Obenauer. Adrian was an artistic and gentle soul who always bent over backwards to help those around him. As a child, he created lasting memories of fishing with his stepfather, long weekend nights of camping with his grandfather, and getting into mischief alongside his cousins. Adrian made his own soundtrack to life and enjoyed the musical playlists that accompanied him always. Adrian will be dearly missed by all his family and friends, but the memories created and his carefully drawn, ornate and detailed graffiti and fantasy-style artwork will be cherished forever.
Adrian is survived by his mother, Carmala Obenauer, and stepfather, Jeff Doehring, both of Union; three sisters, Haylee, Ashley and Cheyenne Doehring, all of Union; grandmother, Mary Obenauer, Washington, and grandfather, Steven Obenauer and wife Kim, Lonedell; aunt, Vicki Karll and husband Justin, Washington; five cousins, Xavior Wallace, Holley Winistoerfer, Alison Karll, June Karll and Josh Obenauer; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.
Memorial donations to assist with funeral expenses are appreciated. Please make checks payable to Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 23, 2019