1/
Agnes F. Conner
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Frances Conner, nee Schmelz, 100, Catawissa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Mrs. Conner was born Oct. 13, 1920, in Catawissa, to John and Caroline, nee Hill, Schmelz. She was married to Harold Spencer Conner, Dec. 4, 1946.

In addition to her husband, Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; eight brothers, the Rev. Hilbert Schmelz, Fred Schmelz, Ray Schmelz, Elmer Schmelz, Edmond Schmelz, Jack Schmelz, Wilbert Schmelz and James Schmelz; and four sisters, Carrie Voss, Rose Lynch, Lena Houska and Mary Catherine Schmelz.

Mrs. Conner is survived by three children, Carolyn and husband Edward Bode, Catawissa, Larry and wife Jane Conner, Steelville, and Sharon and husband Greg Maurer, Bradenton, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. James Catholic Church, with interment in the church cemetery.

Arrangements were in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved