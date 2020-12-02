Agnes Frances Conner, nee Schmelz, 100, Catawissa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.



Mrs. Conner was born Oct. 13, 1920, in Catawissa, to John and Caroline, nee Hill, Schmelz. She was married to Harold Spencer Conner, Dec. 4, 1946.



In addition to her husband, Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; eight brothers, the Rev. Hilbert Schmelz, Fred Schmelz, Ray Schmelz, Elmer Schmelz, Edmond Schmelz, Jack Schmelz, Wilbert Schmelz and James Schmelz; and four sisters, Carrie Voss, Rose Lynch, Lena Houska and Mary Catherine Schmelz.



Mrs. Conner is survived by three children, Carolyn and husband Edward Bode, Catawissa, Larry and wife Jane Conner, Steelville, and Sharon and husband Greg Maurer, Bradenton, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. James Catholic Church, with interment in the church cemetery.



Arrangements were in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.





