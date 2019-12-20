Home

Agnes Lindemann Obituary
A funeral Mass for Agnes Lindemann, 90, Villa Ridge, will be Monday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Lindemann died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Lindemann, Villa Ridge; five sons, Ken Lindemann and wife Shelly, Villa Ridge, Rick Lindemann and wife Susie, Troy, John Lindemann and wife Sudie, Bill Lindemann and wife Racine, and Mike Lindemann and wife Jennifer, all of Villa Ridge; three daughters, Ruth Miller and husband Gary, House Springs, Judy Rollins, Villa Ridge, and Mary Hirth and husband Ronnie, Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 20, 2019
