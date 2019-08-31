|
Agnes M. Meyer, nee Schaumberg, 97, Washington, formerly of Hermann and New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.
Agnes, daughter of the late Richard Schaumberg and wife Myrtle, nee Wild, was born April 30, 1922, in Hermann. She was united in marriage to Harold H. Meyer Aug. 31, 1940, in Stony Hill. Harold preceded her in death Feb. 28, 1986.
Agnes was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven, where she served on the church council and was in the Women's Fellowship. She was an honorary member of the New Haven Friends of the Library. She was honored with a University of Missouri School of Medicine Legacy Teacher Award. She also served on the advisory board of the Bank of Washington traveling group.
Agnes and her husband co-owned and operated the Western Auto Store in New Haven for more than 25 years, and enjoyed the friendship of the people of New Haven. Agnes treasured time with her family, traveled the globe, and savored the natural world, especially animals and flowers. She was outstanding at cooking, sewing, gardening, and sought excellence in all she did.
Agnes is survived by three daughters, Jo Ann Kuschel and husband Bernell, New Haven, Gerry Urban and husband Tim, Washington, and Jeanne Meyer and husband Keith Chrostowski, Kansas City; eight grandchildren, Janette Slocum and husband Terry, Jane Fries and husband Christopher, David Kuschel and special friend Michelle, Craig Kuschel, Kristin Weidle and husband Mark, Deneke Bakalar and husband Kenneth, Brad Urban, and Michael Urban and wife Karli; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, William Schaumberg; and a sister, Ethel Scheer.
Visitation was held Thursday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven, with the Rev. David Poe officiating.
Burial was in New Haven Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Peter's United Church of Christ or Friends of the Library, New Haven Branch, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 31, 2019