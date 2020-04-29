|
|
Albert William Waggoner Sr., 85, St. Louis, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Bethesda Dilworth, St. Louis.
Albert, son of the late Albert William Waggoner Sr. and wife Phoebe Annette, nee Noe, was born March 10, 1935, in St. Louis. He spent some time in Pacific, where he met his wife, Chris.
Albert is survived by his wife, Leona "Chris" Christine Waggoner, nee Nickelson, St. Louis; one daughter, Lorraine Cruse and husband Steve, Millstadt, Ill.; one sister, Lorraine Minardi, Auxvasse; four grandchildren, Jennifer and Sara Waggoner, both of Las Vegas, Nev., Adam and Christine Cruse, both of Millstadt, Ill.; three greatgrandchildren, Alexis, Savanna and Gianna; siblings-in-law, Letha Hafley, nee Nickelson, Nora Nickelson, Judy Budde, Rosemary Witcher, Danny Nickelson and wife Joyce, Gerald Nickelson and wife Carol, Frank Nickelson, Marilyn Nickelson, Burley Nickelson Jr. and wife Kathy, Kathleen Nickelson and Nicki Luebbert; nieces and nephews; many other relatives; and friends of the "Mayor of Pernod Street" in St. Louis.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Andrew Roland "Randy" Waggoner and Albert William Waggoner Jr. III; his parents; two sisters, Shirley Alonzo and Mary Tullock; and many in-laws, Andrew Minardi, Darryl Tullock, Louis Alonzo, Jerri Hafley, Donald and Edwina Nickelson, Robert Witcher, Esther and Gene Young, Nancy and Paul LeClaire, Roland Nickelson, Lindell Nickelson, Janet Nickelson, Bertha Nickelson and Marcia Ferguson.
Services at this time are private. Albert's ashes will be interred at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific.
Memorial tributes are requested in Albert's memory to the Alzheimer's (Dementia) Association or Bethesda Dilworth Health Group Foundation.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 29, 2020