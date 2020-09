Or Copy this URL to Share

A private burial in St. Martins Cemetery, Dittmer, will be held for Alberta Julia Shephard, nee Redhage, 99, Pacific.

Mrs. Shephard died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Shephard and wife Dianne, and Mark Shephard and wife Ferny, all of Gray Summit; one daughter, Carolyn Smith and husband Ronald, Krakow; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



