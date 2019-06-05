Alberta Mae Shanks, 84, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.



Alberta, daughter of the late Albert Brown and his wife Ruth, nee Belle, was born May 6, 1934, in Newton, Kan. She went to elementary school in Gerald and graduated from Union High School in 1952. Alberta went on to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees in elementary education from St. Louis University. She taught first grade at Beaufort Elementary for almost 30 years. Alberta was united in marriage to Don Shanks at St. John's Lutheran Church in 1974, where she remained a member until her passing. She was an active member in the Ladies Aid at her church for many years. She was also part of the Retired Teachers organization, and very active in the Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority. Alberta was elected to produce the yearbooks every year for the president of Kappa Delta. Alberta had been an integral part of designing and building the outdoor classroom at Beaufort Elementary. In addition to her service organizations, she loved to read and garden her beautiful daffodils, roses and irises. Alberta enjoyed spending her time outside in the woods or swimming in a river, riding her bike, or going to yard sales. Alberta adored her beloved pugs and her cats. In her retirement she loved to spend all her time with her grandson, Ashton. She was one of the few people that loved her career and always looked forward to the new school year. She was the best mom, grandma, teacher and friend that anyone could have. She will be missed beyond measure.



She is survived by one daughter, Karen Goad and son-in-law William Goad; one grandson, Ashton Easky; one son, Kyle Shanks; one brother, Dale Brown; one sister, Betty Ransier; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Immell and Albert Brown; two brothers, Elmer Brown and Alvin Brown; and two sisters, Verna Schweer and Opal Narsh.



A celebration of life is being planned for this summer. Memorials are requested to go to her grandson Ashton Easky's college education fund, in care of Karen Goad.



The Shanks family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary