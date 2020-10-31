- 1940 - 2020 -



Albertha "Bert" Breckenkamp, nee Maune, 80, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Washington.



Bert, daughter of the late Aloys Maune and wife Elizabeth, nee Gildehaus, was born Jan. 23, 1940, in Washington. She received her education from St. Francis Borgia Grade School. On Oct. 2, 1965, Bert was united in marriage to Bob Breckenkamp at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington, and the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary.



Among Bert's survivors are two sons, Kurt Breckenkamp and wife Cherie, Dutzow, and Scott Breckenkamp and wife Julie, Washington; siblings, Betty Schmucke, Beaufort, and Tom Maune and wife Jane, Washington; six grandchildren, Joel Breckenkamp, Kelly Rehmeier and husband Justin, Nathan Breckenkamp, Tyler Breckenkamp and fiancee Megan Noelke, Connor Breckenkamp and Spencer Breckenkamp; in-laws, Doris Sullentrup, Shirley Maune, Janet Branson and Shirley Maune; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Breckenkamp; parents; and siblings, C.J. Maune, Whip Maune, Virgil Maune, Jim Maune, Gerry Piontek and Millie Chisholm.



A memorial Mass was held Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington, with interment in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.



Memorial donations may be made to the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





