A funeral service for Alec Ingram, 14, Washington, will be Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.
Burial will be private.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the church.
Alec died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Chris and Jen Ingram, Washington; his sister, Lexie Ingram and Corey Hughes, Pacific; his grandparents, Debbie Ingram and Gary, Forsyth, Steven and Shari Mechler, DeSoto, and Patricia and Mike Chance, O'Fallon; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 12, 2019