Alec Ryan Ingram, 14, Washington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by family.
Alec was born June 9, 2005, the son of Christopher Ingram and wife Jennifer, nee Mechler. Alec fought an inspiring battle against a rare type of bone cancer, osteosarcoma, for the last four years. Even through that time, he was known for making others laugh and enjoying life to the fullest. Alec attended Immanuel Lutheran School in Washington, and grew up loving baseball and becoming an avid car lover and Blues fan. Alec was known by friends and family for having a sense of humor, even in his final days. He also was a fan of Captain America, and became the local superhero. He also had quite the collection of socks; he liked having plenty to choose from. When treatments left him unable to do the things he loved, he became a fan of playing Call of Duty online with friends, sipping on freshsqueezed lemonade, with his dog Rizzo by his side. One of his favorite things was sports cars and super cars, and it was his wish to have a large procession of cars take him to his final resting place. Alec also loved animals, especially dogs. He would^have adopted them all if he could. Alec is an inspiration to us all.
Alec is survived by his loving family, his parents, Chris and Jen Ingram, Washington; one sister, Lexie Ingram and Corey Hughes, Pacific; his grandparents, Debbie Ingram and Gary, Forsyth, Steven and Shari Mechler, De Soto, and Patricia and Mike Chance, O'Fallon; aunts and uncles, Angela Mechler and Jesse Taborsky, and Ashley Schlueter and Joshua, all of Washington, Tracy Reed and Darren, Forsyth, and Jamie Clifton and Jeff, Cape Girardeau; his beloved companions, his dogs, Rizzo and Haley; other relatives and many friends.
A funeral service was held Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington, with Pastor Mark Bangert officiating.
A private burial followed in the church cemetery.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to the St. Baldrick's Foundation or Brayden's Puppy Project.
The Ingram family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 20, 2019