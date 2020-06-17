Alex Lakebrink, 88, Union, formerly of Dittmer, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home.



Alex was born July 22, 1931, in Union, to William and Augusta, nee Overschmidt, Lakebrink. Alex was a man of faith and will be remembered as an elder at Dittmer Community of Christ Church. Many will recall his commitment to hard work as a heavy equipment operator with IUOE Local 513. He is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Alex is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margeva "Marge" Lakebrink, Union, (married Jan. 26, 1952); his daughter, Linda (husband, Dennis) Andrae, Villa Ridge; four grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon) Lakebrink, Amy (Scott) Hoerchler, Jessica (Christopher) Golet and Angela (Joseph) Sudduth; nine great-grandchildren, Nicholas Hoerchler, Stephen Hoerchler, Ethan Golet, Allison Lakebrink, Andrae Sudduth, Grant Sudduth, Gavin Golet, Cameron Lakebrink and Walker Sudduth; one sister, Dolores Fritzmeyer; one daughter-in-law, Karen Stough; many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by one son, Michael Lakebrink; his parents; and seven siblings, Joseph Lakebrink, George Lakebrink, Francis Unnerstall, Bernice Mayes, Dorothy Lakebrink and two infant siblings.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, MO 63016.



A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m.



Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.



Memorial donations may be made to Dittmer Community Church of Christ, 5313 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109, or Camp Woodland Hills, P.O. Box 309, Villa Ridge, MO 63089.



Arrangements are in care of Chapel Hill Mortuary, Cedar Hill.





