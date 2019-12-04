|
|
Dr. Alexander Ferdinand Werth, son of Wilhelm and Bertha (Von Frankenberg) Werth, was born July 27, 1841 in Prussia, where he received his education and grew to young manhood. Shortly after immigrating to the United States, having landed in New York, he promptly signed up to serve in the United States Civil War, possibly serving with the 7th New York Cavalry. He became a physician.
In January 1866, he married Maria Walter, nee Herklotz, in St. Louis. By 1870, they were living in Washington and had two daughters. Following Maria's death, Dr. Werth again married June 14, 1887, in Franklin County to Mrs. Mary Runge, nee Wolf, who had been widowed in 1886. This marriage was blessed with a son and a daughter.
Dr. Werth was a practicing physician in Washington for 30 years, then semi-retired to St. Louis about 1900. He also was a pension examining surgeon, serving his fellow veterans and aiding them in getting their pensions. In St. Louis, he organized a German-American singing society in which he was very active, and also participated in numerous German-American cultural activities.
On April 7, 1911, Dr. Werth died at his residence in St. Louis from the effects of gangrene, at the age of 69. He was survived by his second wife, Mary (Wolf) Runge-Werth; a son, Alexander Werth Jr.; and a daughter, Marie Werth, who later married Edward Jr. Schneider.
Following funeral services at his residence, he was cremated at the Missouri Crematory, a facility later acquired by Valhalla Cemetery and Crematory in St. Louis County. It was at Valhalla, where Dr. Werth's unclaimed cremains rested in storage until very recently, when through the efforts of the Odd Fellows and the Missing in America Project, his ashes were claimed and returned to Washington. Dr. Werth owned a burial plot at Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery, where his first wife's parents were buried, and presumably, where she also was buried. Unmarked graves have been found in his plot.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, committal services were held at Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery, Washington, with the Rev. Aimee Appell officiating. Members of the Turner Brigade, Civil War re-enactors, conducted a tribute as well as members of the Odd Fellows Lodge paying their respects.
Dr. Werth has finally been put to rest, some 108 years after his death.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 4, 2019