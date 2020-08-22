Alice L. Van Leer, nee Riley, 99, Beaufort, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.



Alice was born May 19, 1921. She was married to Raymond Van Leer Aug. 23, 1941.



Alice is survived by one son, Wayne Van Leer and wife Mary, Rosebud; one daughter, Shirley Knehans and husband Bill, Villa Ridge; four grandchildren, Steven Van Leer and wife Melissa, Sheryl Van Leer, Christopher Knehans, and Andrew Knehans and wife Lainie; five great-grandchildren, Ben Van Leer, Zane, Jaeden, Sophia and Parker Knehans; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Van Leer and Barbara Van Leer; nephews; nieces; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents, Charles and Anna Riley; and her brothers, Roy and Ralph Riley.



Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 18 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort. Burial was in the church cemetery.



Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. John's Lutheran Church Ladies Aid, Beaufort, are preferred.



The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





