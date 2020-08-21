A funeral service for Alice Marie Gable, nee Dazey, 85, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in St. Peter's UCC Cemetery, Washington.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Gable died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Roger Gable and wife Betty, Port Smith, Va., and Dwaine Gable, Emporia, Va.; one daughter, Debbie Door and husband Neil, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



