Alice Marie Gable, nee Dazey, 85, St. Clair, departed this life in Ballwin, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Alice was born in St. Clair, Oct. 9, 1934, daughter of Elmer Leroy Dazey and wife Ester, nee Miller. On June 9, 1951, she was united in marriage to Elmer Lee Gable, known to all as "Hoot," and five children came to bless this union.
Alice was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church of St. Clair. She also was a past member of St. Clair Elks Lodge 2651 Auxiliary. During her working career, Alice was employed as a seamstress at International Shoe Company, St. Clair, Brown Shoe Company, Union, Deb Shoe Factory, Washington, and The Children's Factory, Union, for a total of about 55 years.
She enjoyed doing crafts of various sorts, including scrapbooking and ceramics. Being a talented seamstress, Alice loved to sew and make quilts. What meant most to her was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. They were Alice's pride and joy and held a very special place in her heart. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever be cherished by them all.
Alice is survived by two sons, Rodger Gable and wife Betty, Portsmouth, Va., and Dwaine Gable, Emporia, Va.; one daughter, Debbie Door and husband Neil, Union; one brother, Ernest Dazey and wife Betty, Sullivan; two sons-in-law, Mike Simcox and wife Sue, Union, and John Allred and wife Linda, Woodbridge, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Ilene Gable and Phyllis Dazey, both of St. Clair; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great-, great-great- and great-great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Gable; two daughters, Donna Simcox and Denise Allred; parents, Elmer and Ester Dazey; one brother, Leroy Dazey; one daughter-in-law, Maureen Gable; and one granddaughter, Carri Simcox-Black.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Michael Kinion officiating.
Interment was in St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
Condolences may be sent to the family
