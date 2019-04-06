March 11, 2019 -



Alice Marie "Judy" Mason, nee Houchin, 89, Pacific, passed away in her home.



Alice Marie, daughter of the late Robert and Daphne, nee DeJarnett, Houchin, was born in Glezen, Ind. Alice Marie, "Judy," as family and friends called her, was married to the late Wendell K. "Cotton" Mason, of Spurgeon, Ind., Jan 28, 1950. In 1965, Cotton and Judy relocated to Pacific. They were married 68 years.



Judy is survived by her beloved children, Becky (James) Reed, Pacific, Mike (Kelly) Mason, Gray Summit, and her favorite, Lois Ann (John) Erwin, Kansas City; and her grandchildren, Jason (Emily) Goss and Amanda Goss (Rodney Garlich). She was preceded in her death by her granddaughter, Amy Jo Goss. She also is survived by step-grandchildren, Jim Reed, Julie (Null) Reed, Steven Erwin and Dalton Brothers; her great-grandchildren, Miya Goss, David Goss, Gavin and Broden Overschmidt, Tom and Emily Null, and Kayleigh Erwin; one brother, Caroll-Wayne Houchin, as well as her in-laws, nieces and nephews, and their children.



Judy loved all her family deeply. Judy's love for fun and laughter was contagious when around her. Judy loved to read, garden, cook for her family, tell jokes and was a very competitive card player. Judy hand-crafted many beautiful quilts over the years. Judy wanted her grandchildren to know that they were everything a grandmother could ask for, and more.



Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Pacific Presbyterian Church, 410 West St. Louis St., Pacific, MO 63069. A "celebration of life" will follow, beginning at 11 a.m.



A private graveside service will be held afterward.