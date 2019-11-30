|
Alicia Reine Bishop, BSN, RN, CEN, 28, Colorado state, formerly of Union, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Alicia, daughter of Tracy Bishop and wife Tanya, nee Conn, was born July 23, 1991, in Sacramento, Calif. Alicia was AMAZING! She made the world sing and dance! When she was around, there was sure to be a party and laughter. As an RN, Alicia traveled to Ghana to work on patients who often did not have access to medical care. Their team would treat over 100 patients in five days. Her skill was so amazing, that she was chosen to teach in Ghana and Uganda.
Alicia traveled! Frequently and often alone! She was an adventurer. She^had been to Mexico many times, Canada, Iceland, Bolivia, England multiple times, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic for two months, living with total strangers while she worked in a doctor's office - for free! She^had been to Ireland, Costa Rica and Ghana many times. She was a travel nurse, where she journeyed to Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and ultimately to Denver, where her boyfriend lived and she began school to obtain her nurse practitioner degree.
Among her survivors are her parents, Tracy and Tanya Bishop, Union; beloved partner, Alex Nowak, O'Fallon, Ill.; sister, Kaitlyn Reine Bishop, Union; maternal grandfather, Otis Nelson, St. Clair; paternal grandparents, Sid and Bev Bishop, Rancho Cordova, Calif.; aunt, Stephanie Potter and husband Larry, Sparks, Nev.; uncle, Michael Conn, Lincoln, Neb.; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Memorials can be made to Crossing4Mercy.
