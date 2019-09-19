|
Allan W. Dreyer, 70, Warrenton, passed away suddenly Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Allan was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Warrenton, to Cecil A. and Virginia Dreyer, nee Bakameyer. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
A retired teacher and administrator, Allan was well-known throughout the community as a caring volunteer, member of the Warrenton Chamber of Commerce (former president) and numerous other community organizations, and a stand-in Santa across the district. He was a 1966 graduate of Warren County High School; graduated from Northeast Missouri State University in 1970; earned his master's from Northeast Missouri State in 1978; and his specialist degree at the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1988.
Allan served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1974 before starting as a math teacher in the district in 1974. In 1981, he took on the role of high school assistant principal from 1981-1996, also serving as athletic director in 1981 and 1982. In 1996, Allan started as the junior high principal until 2001, at which time he retired. He was later elected to the Warren County R-III School District Board in April of 2016 and was still an active member of the board and board treasurer at the time of his passing. In addition to Allan's work in education, he served as the Warren County assessor from 2003-2005; worked at Jonesburg State Bank from 2006-2009; worked as an assistant funeral director at Pitman Funeral Home; was active in the retired teachers association; and was still serving as a substitute teacher in the area.
Allan is survived by his beloved sons, Blake (Stephanie) Dreyer, Wentzville, and Daniel (Carey) Dreyer, Fort Bragg, N.C.; mother of their sons, Barbara Dreyer; brother, Gary (Chris) Dreyer, Chesterfield; two sisters, Karen (John) Gregory, Warrenton, and Gail (Bernie) Allgood, Albia, Iowa; grandson, Landon Dreyer; and granddaughter, Madelyn Dreyer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Dreyer, and mother, Virginia L. Morhaus.
Allan touched the lives of thousands of kids and left a true lasting impact and legacy behind in the hearts of many.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton. Another will be held Monday, Sept. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Warrenton.
A funeral service will follow, also at the church.
Interment will be at Warrenton City Cemetery, Warrenton.
Memorials to the Allan Dreyer Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.
The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 19, 2019