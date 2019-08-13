|
A funeral service for Allen C. "AJ" Moran Jr., 22, Washington, will be Thursday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial will follow in the Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Moran died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Makayla Moran, nee Murphy, and their son Issac Moran; his parents, Allen Moran Sr. and Tonia Moran, nee Ruffino, Marthasville; his grandmother, Jacqueline Dubinok, Blytheville, Ark.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 13, 2019