Allen Camack "AJ" Moran Jr., 22, Washington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Washington.
AJ was born April 1, 1997, in Chesterfield, to Allen Moran and wife Tonia, nee Ruffino. AJ received his education at home. He was united in marriage to Makayla Murphy Aug. 5, 2017, in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington, and the marriage was blessed with one son.
From a young age, AJ loved being outdoors. He was an active young man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and nearly any outdoor activity. Family meant the world to AJ, and he loved any opportunity to spend time with his family and friends. AJ's true joy in life came from spending time with his wife and son. He was a member of Jubilee Church in Washington, and the Christian Motorcycle Association. He was employed by WEG in Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Makayla, and their son, Isaac Allen Moran; his parents, Allen and Tonia Moran, Marthasville; grandmother, Jacqueline Dubinok, Blytheville, Ark.; four sisters, Brooke Malick and husband Philip, Courtney, Hannah and Emma Moran, all of Marthasville; one uncle, Steve Mayher and wife Renee, Villa Ridge; parents-in-law, Brad and Danielle Kinsey, Washington, and Marc and Leah Frazier, St. Clair; siblings-in-law, Kaity Murphy, Tori, Mason and Owen Kinsey, all of Washington, and Autumn, Marissa and Raegan Frazier, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
AJ was preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Marcelene Moran.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with the Rev. Steve Miles officiating.
Burial followed in Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery, Washington.
Memorial donations to the Isaac Moran Education Fund are preferred.
The Moran family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 17, 2019