1/
Allen Pursley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral Mass for Allen Pursley, 81, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Luebbering at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Pursley passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Pursley, nee De Broeck, St. Clair; two sons, Victor A. Pursley Jr. and wife Sue, Chesterfield, and Stephan Pursley, St. Clair; two daughters, Noralene Pursley, St. Clair, and Barbara Mesey and husband Dan, Imperial; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved