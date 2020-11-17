A funeral Mass for Allen Pursley, 81, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Luebbering at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Pursley passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Pursley, nee De Broeck, St. Clair; two sons, Victor A. Pursley Jr. and wife Sue, Chesterfield, and Stephan Pursley, St. Clair; two daughters, Noralene Pursley, St. Clair, and Barbara Mesey and husband Dan, Imperial; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





