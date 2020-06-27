Allen Robert "BobbyK" Keller Jr., 73, Washington, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, mindfully and peacefully of cancer, at Meramec Nursing Center, Sullivan.
Bob was born Oct. 2, 1946, to Allen Robert Sr. and Annette Malarney Keller. He grew up and attended school in Elmhurst, Ill. As a young man, he ventured to Florida to become a bass guitarist for Duane and Greg Allman's first band, The Allman Joys. Music was Bob's lifelong passion; to compose, produce, perform and teach. Since age 40, Bob was active in AA communities in southeastern Tennessee and the St. Louis area. He formed a local Adult Children of Alcoholics group for recovering PTSD adults and helped found Power of Music.US to provide music instruction for municipal St. Louis schools. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Bob's message to his loved ones: "There is no separation in the Spirit."?
Bob is survived by his two children, Robbie Keller III and Dawn Keller; one sister, Trish Harper; his loving partner of 26 years, Mary Kim Martin; numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda Jo Tamoozi.
Services for Bob will be private.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Power of Music, 863 Plymouth Rock Dr., St. Louis, MO 63131, or https://www.facebook.com/powerofmusic.us.
Friends may send online condolences to Bob's family at www.eatonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Eaton Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Sullivan.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 27, 2020.