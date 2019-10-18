|
|
|
A funeral service for Alma May Maxwell, nee Covington, 92, Villa Ridge, was held Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment was in Brush Creek Cemetery, Villa Ridge.
Visitation was Thursday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Maxwell died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
She is survived by four sons, Weldon Maxwell Jr., Phoenix, Ariz., Joel Maxwell and wife Mary, Pacific, Johnny Maxwell and Jerry Maxwell, both of Gray Summit; three daughters, Patricia Haynes, Fenton, Patsy Fox and husband Billy Jr., Bismark, and Mechelle Maxwell, Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 18, 2019