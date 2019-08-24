|
|
Almeda Harriet Sickendick, nee Meyer, 90, Washington, departed this life Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her residence.
Almeda was born Nov. 21, 1928, to Almond and Leona (Walter) Meyer in Maplewood. She was united in marriage to LeBron "Kayo" Sickendick June 7, 1953, in Gerald.
Almeda was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Gerald where she served as organist. She enjoyed cross-stitching, sewing and handcrafts.
Almeda is survived by her husband, LeBron "Kayo" Sickendick, of the home; daughters, Lenell Dothage and husband Dennis, Stanton, and Lisa McDaniel and husband Jon, Shawnee, Kan.; grandchildren, Jessica, Jamie, Aileen, Colin and Kira; and great-grandchildren, Adeline, Nora and Willow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Almond and Leona Meyer, and sisters, Eileen Grube and Viola Bingaman.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Gerald, with the Rev. Ron Koppelmann officiating.
Memorials may be given to Mercy Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Gerald.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019