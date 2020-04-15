|
Alvin "Junior" W. Fehlings, 97, Hermann, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Frene Valley of Hermann Stonebridge.
Alvin was born March 8, 1923, in Morrison, son of the late Alvin and Olga (Witthaus) Fehlings. He was the husband of Grace (Oberg) Fehlings. They were united in marriage June 28, 1947, in Hermann.
Alvin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, during World War II. He was a member of St. George Church, Hermann, and V.F.W. Post 4182, in Hermann.
Alvin worked as a machinist for Zero Manufacturing for 25 years. After his retirement, he spent most of his time maintaining his properties. He enjoyed fishing on the Missouri River with his friend, Clyde Gotcher, and deer hunting with his buddies, Paul Noelke and Mike Purdy. He loved to water ski and ride his Honda Gold Wing and his four-wheeler. His greatest passion and pride and joy was his John Deere tractor.
Alvin is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Grace Fehlings, Hermann; a daughter, Lavonne Marino and husband Joe, Huntley, Ill.; and two grandsons, Anthony and Nicholas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ralph Fehlings; and three sisters, Leona Bucker, Jackie LaBoube and Beatrice Fehlings.
A memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to St. George Church or the Hermann V.F.W, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 15, 2020