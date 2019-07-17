|
Amanda L. Stevens, nee Bowman, 36, Washington, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.
She was born Oct. 23, 1982, in Washington, to Kevin Bowman and Stacy, nee Glaser, Bowman. Amanda loved to interpret the world around her through artistic expression, creating beautiful wood burnings, paintings and drawings.
Amanda is survived by her father, Kevin Bowman, Dixon; her mother, Stacy Gerber and husband Jeff, Washington; two children, Jadin Stevens and Aireana Stevens, both of Washington; three brothers, Christopher Gerber, Kevin Bowman Jr., and Kaileb Bowman; maternal grandmother, Naomi Glaser, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bruce Glaser; paternal grandparents, Harold Oris and Dorothy Bowman; aunt, Sherry Boyer; and uncle, Bruce Glaser Jr.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, from noon to time of service at 2 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, MIller Funeral Home, Washington.
Inurnment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on July 17, 2019