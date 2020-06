Or Copy this URL to Share

Private services for Amber Sunfield, 34, St. Louis, will be at a later date.

Miss Sunfield died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, Nola and Dennis Wilkins, Sullivan, and Ron Sunfield and special friend Diana Sanders, Strain; one daughter, Kimber Miller, Sullivan; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



