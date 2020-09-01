A memorial service for Amy Flottmann, 95, Washington, will be at a later date.

Burial will be in Boeuff Cemetery, Gerald.

Mrs. Flottmann died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Willow Brooke Assisted Living, Union.

She is survived by three children, Chris Stuckenschneider and husband Jerome "Sparky", Washington, Bob Flottmann and wife Gloria, Gerald, and Jackie Schell and husband Ron, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





